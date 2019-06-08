MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Crews battled a 3-alarm fire at a car dealership in Meriden around midnight Saturday morning.
The fire broke out at 12:13 a.m. at Fire Star Cars LLC on North Broad St, according to fire officials.
No one was injured, and no one was inside the building at the time.
Several cars for sale outside were also destroyed in the fire.
It took crews about two hours to put out the flames.
Berlin and Wallingford fire crews assisted.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
