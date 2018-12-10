WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- As crews continue to battle a large three-alarm fire at a recycling center in Willimantic, people who are nearby are being evacuated.
The fire broke out at Northeast Recycling Center around 4 p.m. on Monday.
The center, which recycles cars, is located on Boston Post Road.
The plumes of smoke could be seen for miles, which were captured by videos sent to Channel 3 by iwitnesses.
On Monday evening around 5:30 p.m., fire officials said people south of the facility were being evacuated from the area.
Officials said the blaze has already destroyed a small building where crews disassemble cars, and spread to about 30 cars.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
