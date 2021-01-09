WOODBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a house fire early Saturday morning in Woodbury.
The home, which is vacant and under construction, is located on Middle Road Turnpike.
Neighbors said they heard what sounded like an explosion Saturday morning.
When they looked out their windows, they saw flames shooting out of the home.
There’s no word on what sparked the blaze at this time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.