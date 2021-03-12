SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are battling a brush fire in Southbury.
The fire was reported off of River Road in Southbury.
Police had the road blocked off as of 3 p.m.
Smoke was also being seen from the highway nearby.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has responded to the scene.
