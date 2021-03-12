southbury brush fire.jpg

The brush fire was reported off River Road in Southbury

 WFSB

SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are battling a brush fire in Southbury.

The fire was reported off of River Road in Southbury.

Police had the road blocked off as of 3 p.m.

Smoke was also being seen from the highway nearby.

The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection has responded to the scene.

Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.

