MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled cold temperatures and slippery conditions while fighting a house fire in Manchester on Saturday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched to Constance Road around 4 a.m. following a phone call from a homeowner who woke up to a smoke detector going off, according to Fire Chief David Billings.
Flames shot through the roof and attic, which prompted a defensive operation.
Roughly 25 firefighters responded and crews used a ladder to hit fire that spread quickly through the home.
The homeowner made it out safely and will be relocated with help from the American Red Cross, Billings said.
No one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.
The building department said the home is uninhabitable until repairs are made.
Low overnight temperatures created additional hazards for firefighters, including frozen water lines and icy conditions, Billings said.
Although sand and salt was spread to help alleviate icy conditions, several firefighters slipped and fell.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.
