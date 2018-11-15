Firefighters were called to a home on Oakland Terrace on Thursday morning.

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a house fire in Hartford on Thursday morning.

The fire was located at 42 Oakland Terr.

Firefighters said they arrived at the scene around 5:20 a.m.

It took them about a half hour to extinguish.

A window on the home's third floor was busted out and that's where crews concentrated most of their efforts.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

