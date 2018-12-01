HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews battled a fire and heavy smoke at an auto body garage in Hartford on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to Milton's Auto at 3430 Main Street just after 4 p.m., according to Deputy Chief Cucuta.
All hands were working and Cucuta said the fire was knocked down around 5 p.m.
The fire caused the commercial building to partially collapse.
Crews are extinguishing hot spots and will work on the overhaul phase.
No injuries were reported.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
