BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled a fire at a home in Bristol on Tuesday evening.
An official said firefighters were called to Beths Avenue around 10 p.m.
Crews located heavy fire after opening up the roof to the house.
The fire was knocked down quickly, according to a fire official.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Red Cross is helping the residents.
No injuries were reported.
