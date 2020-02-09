VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Crews are battling a fire at a multi-family home in Vernon Sunday evening.
Officials confirmed the fire is at a home on Talcott Avenue.
Fire officials said the families made it out safely.
A firefighter suffered minor injuries.
Mutual aid was called in from Manchester and the surrounding areas.
Several roads are blocked off in the area.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
