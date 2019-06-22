WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) -- Wolcott Volunteer Fire Department crews battled a house fire in Wolcott on Saturday.
Crews responded to a fully-engulfed house fire on Wolcott Rd on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 p.m.
The homeowner was able to escape without injury, police said.
Wolcott Rd. from Kreger Dr. to Munson Rd. is expected to remain closed until the fire apparatus clears the roadway, police said.
The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.