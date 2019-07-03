A fire broke out at a New Britain apartment building on Wednesday morning.

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a fire at an apartment building in New Britain on Wednesday morning.

It was reported around 10 a.m. on Wednesday at a building on Walnut Street.

New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz said the scene remains active.

