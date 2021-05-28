NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews were called to a fire at a scrap yard in New Haven on Friday evening.
Multiple crews responded to the fire on Chapel Street.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire, but no injuries have been reported at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.