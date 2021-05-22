NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- Crews in Norwalk worked to extinguish a fire that broke out at a business early Saturday morning.
The fire was reported a little after 5:30 a.m. at 7 Reynolds St., which is owned by Norwalk Linen Service CO.
When crews arrived, flames were already coming through the roof.
Officials said it took about an hour-and-a-half to get the fire under control.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and the building is currently “unfit for occupancy.”
