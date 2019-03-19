SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a used auto parts facility in Southington.
The fire broke out at Chuck and Eddies on Old Turnpike Road.
The fire department said there are multiple vehicles and flammable liquids burning.
Several crews from other towns are responding to assist.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.