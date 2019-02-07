STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled a two-alarm fire at the UConn-Storrs campus on Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the Longley Building at 270 Middle Tpke. around 4 a.m.
A UConn fire official said the fire was knocked down and no one was injured.
Crews ventilated smoke from the building.
Mansfield, Tolland, North Coventry, Columbia, Coventry, and Willington were called to provide mutual aid.
UConn police said they couldn't tell how much damage was done.
The Longley Building houses the Center for Transportation and Livable Systems as well as some laboratories and offices.
