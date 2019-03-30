KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – Crews are currently battling a fire at a vacant building on Bailey Hill Road in Killingly.
The South Killingly Fire Department confirmed the fire but did not have any additional information.
This is one of two mill fires in Windham County Saturday morning. A structure fire in Windham has closed Route 32 at Route 203.
