BOLTON, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple crews were called to an apartment building fire in Bolton on Sunday evening.
Bolton Fire Chief Bruce Dixon told Channel 3 that crews from Andover, Coventry, Columbia, Manchester, Vernon, and Hebron were called to assist in fighting a fire on Boston Turnpike on Sunday.
Chief Dixon said the fire was contained to one room of the 27-apartment building, but the extra firefighters were called to allow crews to rotate operations in the heat.
No injuries to the residents, or firefighters occurred, said Chief Dixon.
Chief Dixon encouraged residents to be conscientious of one’s electricity usage particularly if a single outlet is powering multiple cooling devices, such as ACs and fans. An outlet could overheat and spark a fire, he said.
