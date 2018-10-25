AVON, CT (WFSB) - A fire broke out at a home in Avon on Thursday morning.
Crews responded to a structure fire at 6 Charing Cross Road around 12:30 a.m.
The fire has been knocked down and crews are currently in the overhaul phase.
"We are putting water on some of the hot spots and the home is a total loss," Chief Michael Trick said.
According to Trick, the home is unoccupied and is for sale.
Charing Cross Road is closed between both ends of Cheltenham Way.
The fire is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Office of the town Fire Marshal.
