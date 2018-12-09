Crews are battling a heavy fire in a warehouse building on Ledyard Street in Hartford on Sunday.
Deputy Chief Alvaro Cucuta told Channel 3 that all hands are on scene working to extinguish a heavy fire at 225 Ledyard Street.
Units were dispatched just before 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Deputy Chief Cucuta said the building that is on fire at the Ledyard Street address is located behind and owned by the New Beginning Church on Wethersfield Ave. Officials said the warehouse also housed office space for the church.
It is unknown at this time if the church building were damaged as a result of the warehouse fire.
Deputy Chief Cucuta said the firefighters evacuated and are going defensive to extinguish the fire from the outside of the building.
Crews remain on scene at this time. Stay with Channel 3 for more information as it becomes available.
