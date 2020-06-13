SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - Crews in Shelton are battling a heavy fire at a vacant building on Canal Street Saturday evening.
The Shelton Fire Department says all companies are responding.
"This building was burning and then this building caught on fire in back of us. So the fire department started spraying this building to put it out," said Joe Tremblay, of Shelton.
Smoke can be seen from miles away.
The fire is at the old Star Pin Factory, just north of the Derby-Shelton Bridge.
From our vantage point, you can see a partial roof collapse.
Eyewitnesses report they saw a part of the building fall into the Housatonic River.
Nearby, crews are spraying water on a separate building.
One eyewitness describes the moment his father heard a loud explosion.
"My dad was coming up Route 34 and he called me and he was like, ‘Hey, there’s a big structure fire downtown Shelton. He said he heard a big boom and then there were like flames coming out of the roof like a 100-135 feet," Tremblay said.
There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene and will share updates as soon as they are available.
