BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Branford Fire Department contained two brush fires after battling flames during strong winds.
It happened at the Beacon Hill Preserve.
A pilot reported it while flying overhead around 4:30 Saturday afternoon.
Eyewitness News learned there are no injuries or buildings affected.
Because of the terrain, crews had to get creative to access the scene.
"We were able to use the trolley cars to bring people in about three eighths of a mile to get us better access and we had to go in on-foot, carrying forty pounds of water in our backpacks and hand tools," Deputy Branford Fire Chief Gary Bloomquist explained.
East Haven and Guilford firefighters helped during the scene.
