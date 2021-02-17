COLUMBIA, CT (WFSB) -- A house fire in Columbia reached a second alarm on Wednesday.
Crews responded to Whitney Road Wednesday morning for the report of a house fire.
Significant damage was seen as a result of the fire.
Officials said an elderly man was the only occupant in the home. He safely escaped.
The fire marshal's initial investigation will concentrate in the kitchen area to determine a cause.
