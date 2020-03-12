MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews in Manchester are responding to a house fire on Woodland Street Thursday morning.
Officials say the fire is fully involved.
Woodland Street is blocked off at Homestead Street as crews respond to the fire.
The fire was first reported around 3:40 a.m.
Fire officials say 12 people are displaced and two dogs are reported missing. Minor injuries have also been reported.
