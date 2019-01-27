MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are battling a working house fire off Woodland Ridge in Meriden on Sunday.
Meriden Fire Department told Channel 3 the 911 call came in as a kitchen fire. The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.
Channel 3 spoke with the homeowners, a husband and wife, who said they got out of the house safely. They said someone smelled smoke and believe the boiler may have exploded.
The homeowners also said seven people live in the home, but the rest of the family was out shopping when the fire began.
Berlin Fire Truck 9 is covering the city of Meriden as they operate at a fire, fire officials said.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
