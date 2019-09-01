WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are battling a house fire on Fog Plain Road in Waterford Sunday, said Cohanzie Fire Co. PIO Steven Frischling.
Frischling said the fire was reported around 11:52 a.m. The fire is not under control yet by firefighters.
Officials say no injuries were reported in the fire.
The Jordan Hill District is command for the fire. New London is assisting in the fire, with a FAST Team, an extra engine, and Battalion Chief. SubBase Fire out of Groton also has a FAST Team assisting, along with Groton Fire.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.