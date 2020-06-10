WINSTED, CT (WFSB) -- Crews were called to a house fire in Winsted on Wednesday afternoon.
The fire broke out at a home on Elm Street around noon.
Other departments were called to the scene as well.
It is unclear at this time if any injuries have been reported, or what sparked the fire.
