NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are battling a large fire at a scrap metal yard in North Haven this morning, according to a fire official.
Firefighters responded to Sims Metal Management on Universal Drive around 4:45 a.m.
The fire involves debris piles, machinery, and a building.
All roads in the area are open to traffic.
At this time it is unclear what caused the fire.
