Drivers have been asked to avoid the roads near a house fire in Manchester on Saturday morning

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers have been asked to avoid streets near a house fire in Manchester on Saturday morning, according to an official.

Firefighters were called to Norman Street around 11 a.m. for a reported electrical fire.

Crews found a working fire when they arrived on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.