MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers have been asked to avoid streets near a house fire in Manchester on Saturday morning, according to an official.
Firefighters were called to Norman Street around 11 a.m. for a reported electrical fire.
Crews found a working fire when they arrived on scene.
This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
