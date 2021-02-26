NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a multi-family in New Haven on Friday morning.
The two-story building is located on Charles Street.
When they arrived, crews reported seeing flames through the roof. They said the fire started on the second floor.
Four people were forced out by the flames, though only two of them were said to have been temporarily displaced.
No injuries were reported.
A cause has yet to be determined.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
