NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews battled a second alarm fire at Fort Trumbull Marina on Tuesday evening.
Battalion Chief Jeffrey Rheaume said crews responded to 95 Trumbull Street around 10:50 p.m.
Upon arrival, flames were seen on the second and third floors of the building. Fire was also seen coming through the roof of the building.
A fire boat was requested since the building is adjacent to the Thames River.
Crews were able to knock down the fire in 40 minutes.
The cause and origin is being investigated by the New London Fire Marshal.
Rheaume said the building was vacant, but the area surrounding the building serves as a boat storage facility.
One boat suffered minor damage.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.