Crews in Branford are responding to a house fire on Long Point Rd. on Saturday evening.
Firefighters said the fully involved house fire is at risk of reaching other buildings nearby.
Firefighters said they requested to Regional Water Authority to boost water pressure to help fight the fire.
It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.