Crews in Branford are responding to a house fire on Long Point Rd. on Saturday evening.

Firefighters said the fully involved house fire is at risk of reaching other buildings nearby.

Firefighters said they requested to Regional Water Authority to boost water pressure to help fight the fire.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries.

