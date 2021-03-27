MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Multiple roads in a Middletown neighborhood are closed as crews battle a house fire.
The fire broke out at a home on Laurel Grove Road just after 3 a.m., according to city firefighters.
The home is not far from the historic Wadsworth Mansion.
Fire officials at the scene said most of the fire was contained to the garage, but spread to the top of the home.
Two adults were able to get out of the home safely.
Crews are still at the scene as of about 6 a.m.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
