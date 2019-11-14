Firefighters responded to a fire at Marino's Restaurant in Torrington on Thursday morning. This is iWitness video from Matthew Loveland.

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Flames erupted from a restaurant in Torrington on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at Marino's Restaurant on Pinewoods Road, near Winsted Road.

Channel 3 viewers sent in photos and video of flames shooting out of the roof of the building.

Drivers reported seeing the some smoke from Route 8.

There's no word on damage, injuries or a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

