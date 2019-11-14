TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Flames erupted from a restaurant in Torrington on Thursday morning.
The fire was reported at Marino's Restaurant on Pinewoods Road, near Winsted Road.
Channel 3 viewers sent in photos and video of flames shooting out of the roof of the building.
Drivers reported seeing the some smoke from Route 8.
There's no word on damage, injuries or a cause.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.