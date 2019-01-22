Generic firefighter photo

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Firefighters are battling a house fire on Willow street this morning.

The second alarm fire was reported around 1:30 this morning

Authorities said two people were rushed to the hospital.

The firefighters are continuing a "defensive attack" because it is unsafe to enter the building.

Authorities said the residents of the home have been displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

