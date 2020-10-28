CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- Crews in Canton are battling a second structure fire in less than 24 hours.
The fire broke out at a home on Atwater Road on Wednesday, around noon.
People are being asked to avoid the area.
The night before, a fire was reported at a home on Gemstone Drive.
RELATED: Officials looking into what sparked Canton house fire
Two people were inside the home at the time, but got out safely.
There’s no word on a cause for either of the fires at this time.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.