SOUTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews are responding to a structure fire in South Windham Thursday night. 

The Windham Center Fire Department said the fire is on South Windham Road. 

The department is asking people to avoid the area. 

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.  

