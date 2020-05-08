SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- South Windsor fire crews were called to a structure fire early Friday morning.
The fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. on John Fitch Boulevard.
Arriving first responders found the blaze in a temporary outbuilding in the back of the property.
They were able to get the fire under control in just a few minutes.
No injuries were reported.
The South Windsor Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.
