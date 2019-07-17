NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are battling a restaurant fire in New Haven.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a four story brick building on Elm Street Wednesday morning.

The address is for the Kumo Sushi Bar.

Crews said Elm Street was closed off to Court Street.

They said the fire started in the restaurant.

Apartments are on the floors above.

Firefighters were seen on the top of the building while some smoke billowed.

There's no word on injuries to any tenants; however, one firefighters needed treatment for an undisclosed reason.

There's also no word on a cause.

