WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) -- Crews are battling a third alarm fire at a home in Willimantic.
Firefighters were called to Watson Road around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday morning.
A fire official said eleven people live inside the multi-story apartment.
The home is uninhabitable until further notice.
Out of precaution, Eversource cut power to the home.
Red Cross will be helping the tenants of the home.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.