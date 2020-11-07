HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews are investigating two different fires that broke out minutes apart from each other in the city of Hartford.
Officials say that the first fire was reported just after 7 p.m. at an apartment complex on Park Place.
A second alarm was sounded by firefighters shortly upon arrival.
Crews were able to knock the fire down within minutes of when officials called for a second alarm.
Shortly after the fire was put out, crews were called to a report of a fire on the third floor of a building on the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
The fire was put out within ten minutes of when officials received the call.
It is unclear if anyone was displaced or if any injuries were reported in either fire.
