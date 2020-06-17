TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Fire crews in Torrington were called to battle two house fires around the same time on Wednesday.
The first fire broke out a little after 1 p.m. at a home on Torringford West Street.
Torrington Fire Chief Peter Towey said when crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames, as well as two cars in the driveway.
At first it was reported that someone was unaccounted for, but that person was later located.
While crews were battling this fire, a second structure fire broke out shortly after on Clark Street.
The fire had spread to the first and second floor of the home as crews arrived.
Towey said people were at the home at the time and were able to evacuate. At least five people have been displaced from the Clark Street home.
It is unclear what caused either of these fires at this time. Officials didn't release any info on injuries.
Fire officials said it’s too early to know if the two fires are connected, however two brothers own the homes that caught fire, and said they believe the homes were targeted.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
