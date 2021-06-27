HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are working to put out a multi-alarm fire in Hamden.
The fire broke out around 12:30 Sunday morning on Mix Avenue.
About an hour later after crews initially received the call, a fifth alarm was sounded.
There were people inside the building when the fire broke out, according to Hamden officials.
The New Haven Fire Department is among the neighboring towns assisting with the fire.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
Part of Mix Avenue is closed while crews work to put out the flames.
