HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden fire officials said one person has died after a 3-alarm fire Thursday evening.
The fire broke out in an apartment building on Kay Vue Drive shortly before 9 p.m.
Officials said the fire quickly went to a 3rd-alarm and mutual aid was called in from surrounding towns.
One person was pulled by firefighters from the first floor of the building but was later pronounced dead.
Everyone else was able to evacuate from the building safely, the fire was contained to one apartment and the roof area of the building.
Officials said nearly 40 people are displaced at this time, the Red Cross has been called in to assist them.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.