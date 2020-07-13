NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Crews are working to douse a fire that broke out a New Haven home Monday morning.
Fire officials tell us that they responded to Harding Place after receiving multiple calls reporting a fire at one of the residences.
Officers were the first to arrive on scene and confirmed that flames were visible on the side of the house.
It is unclear if anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
Part of Harding Place remains closed to traffic as crews continue to work on putting out the flames.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.