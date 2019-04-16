SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Crews are on the scene of a commercial fire in Southington Tuesday night.
The fire was reported at 1765 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike around 10:15 p.m.
The fire department said the fire is at the Mamma Mia restaurant.
According to the Southington Fire Department, the fire was coming from a kitchen vent with heavy smoke on the second floor.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
