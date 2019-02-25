MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are battling a fire at the Roth Water Treatment Plant Monday night.
The Middletown Fire Department said firefighters are being care as there is chlorine in the building.
The fire started in the roof of the building located on River Road around 7 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates at they become available.
