Groton Apartment Fire

Crews are battling a fire at an apartment complex in Groton (WFSB)

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters are working to put out a fire in Groton.

The fire was reported at an apartment complex located at 148 Branford Avenue.

There is no word on how many people were displaced. 

As of 10:45 p.m., firefighters were still working to put out the flames. 

No additional information was released.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates when they become available.

