HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A structure fire was reported in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.
According to Hartford police, the fire was reported at 91 Magnolia Street.
There is no access to Magnolia Street from Mather Street while crews work to battle the fire.
Police are asking people to avoid the area if possible.
No other details of the fire were released at this time.
