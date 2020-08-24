MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Middletown.
Crews responded to Russell Street for the report of a fire.
There are no reported injuries at this time, but the fire department is still working to control the fire.
The road is closed in the area.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
