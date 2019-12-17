WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in West Hartford Tuesday evening.
The fire was reported on the 100 block of Ridgewood Road.
There is no word if anyone was injured in the fire.
Residents are being asked to avoid the area.
No additional details have been released at this time.
